Chelsea boss reveals on-loan player set to have a future at the club

Gonzalo Higuain is likely to stay on at Chelsea according to Maurizio Sarri. The Chelsea manager believes that the striker, on-loan from Juventus, will establish himself in the Premier League if given time.

Speaking to the BBC after his team’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United, the Italian responded to queries on Higuain’s future at the club: “In theory, yes.”

Further, Sarri suggested that Higuain – who has struggled for form this season – has the ability to prosper in the Premier League: “It’s difficult to adapt to the Premier League. I think in the next season he will be able to score a lot.

“For a striker, it is difficult to get used to the Premier League. I remember Suarez at Liverpool in [his] first season only scored three goals, then 16, then 24.”

The 31-year-old has managed only four goals in 14 appearances so far. The West London club has agreed to a £31 million deal with Juventus to sign him on a permanent basis. The club also has the option of extending his loan deal for another season by paying a further £15.5 million.

Further, the manager stressed their need to finish the season well. The club is 4th in the Premier League and also in the semi-finals of the Europa League, with Champions League qualification the bare minimum that is expected of the Italian:

“We are fighting for the top four and in the semi-final of the Europa League. We have done a good season,” Sarri insisted.

“Now we need to take two very important targets.”