Chelsea’s official Twitter handle brutally trolls Manchester United ‘keeper David De Gea after his latest error

David de Gea’s latest error has put Manchester United’s qualification for the Champions League in further doubt. Much to Chelsea’s delight, the Spaniard’s faux-pas gifted Marcos Alonso an goal.

The club’s official USA Twitter handle was quick to mock the United no.1 for his blunder.

Taking a dig at the keeper, Chelsea USA suggested that his Spanish counterpart and their goalkeeper- Kepa Arrizabalaga- is an upgrade on De Gea.

The otherwise reliable De Gea has been poor of late. Impressive for most of the season, the goalkeeper has turned in a number of error-strewn performances in recent games. While much was said of his mistake that led to Messi’s goal in the Nou Camp, the Spaniard was also to blame for Sigurdsson’s goal in their 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to defend De Gea’s latest mistake. Asked if he should have dropped him given his poor form, the Norwegian was defiant in his response:

“No,” remarked Ole.

“David has been a fantastic keeper at this club, his reaction after Manchester City was good and I was confident in him. He knows he could do better with their goal but it’s one of those things again.”

“David has been unbelievable. We do support each other. There is no chance anyone can blame him for losing points. He knows he could have had that shot but that is football. David is one who likes to play games and I will have chats with him and he will respond in the right way.”

The Manchester club is currently sixth, three points off the coveted fourth spot presently occupied by yesterday’s opponents, Chelsea.