Reports: Manchester United and Arsenal urged to sign 21-year-old center midfielder for £40 million

Youri Tielemans has been quietly making his presence felt. The Leicester City midfielder, on loan from Monaco, can count former Manchester United defender and pundit, Gary Neville as one of his admirers.

Speaking on Sky Sports, post-Leicester’s defeat of Arsenal, Neville urged his boyhood club, Manchester United and vanquished Arsenal to consider making a move for the young Belgian:

“With Tielemans, I think the issue that Leicester will have is that there are midfields in the top six that need strengthening,” Neville said, which will make tough listening for Foxes fans.

“He is 21-years-old, available they say for £40m. He’s proved himself in the Premier League, almost like a dress rehearsal at Leicester.

“Leicester could struggle to keep him because of the fact that other clubs may want him.”

Given the midfielder’s impressive showing during his time at Leicester, new boss Brendan Rodgers might seek to keep him at the club beyond the end of the season. Interest from either Arsenal or Manchester United might make it difficult for the Foxes to hold on to him but the former Liverpool boss did mention that Leicester will throw their hat in the ring:

“I think there will be dialogue between both clubs. He’s clearly a player we would like to work with but I can’t really add much more to that.

“I can understand the supporters will like to watch a young player like that and I’m sure the club will do everything they possibly can to bring him in.”

The Belgian scored the opener in Leicester’s 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in an eye-catching performance that is likely to trigger further interest in the player.