Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger explains exactly why Manchester United is struggling now

Manchester United’s pursuit for a top 4 spot was put into further doubt after last night’s draw against Chelsea. To put a further ominous twist to their predicament Arsene Wenger has weighed in on their situation.

Speaking to Bein Sports, Wenger pointed out how difficult it might be for United to rebuild after a patchy season:

“They spent a lot of money. They still have a lot of money, but they have a big job to do

“What will be interesting in the summer for me is that you have many big clubs who will be out to buy players and I think there will be more money than good players on the market so it will not be easy to get it right.

“Because you will have Real Madrid out there, you will have Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea out there on the market, so there is more money than good players. And that will be the big problem for all the big clubs.”

The Frenchman further revealed why United was finding it hard to cope in the post-Ferguson’s retirement:

“After that, I believe when he stopped it was also the end of a generation, coinciding with Ryan Giggs retiring. Exceptional players who came to an end.

“And the other thing is the recruitment policy was not successful, and the older generation was the spirit of Man Utd.

“So they lost the quality and the spirit because all these players were willing to die for Man Utd, plus the players they bought have not all been successful. And these three things together show that it’s not easy to keep continued success.”

The Manchester club is presently 6th in the table. With two games left, their hopes of finishing in the Champions League spots seems quite bleak, unless Chelsea and Tottenham slip up considerably.