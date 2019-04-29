Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia with a fantastic message of support for error-prone goalkeeper David De Gea

David De Gea’s latest error saw Manchester United concede and equalizer to Chelsea at Old Trafford – and the scoreline would remain the same to further dash the club’s hopes for a top 4 finish.

The embattled Spanish ‘keeper made yet another in a string of high profile errors of late, that saw a speculative shot from Chelsea center back Antonio Rudiger spill over onto Marcos Alonso, who bundled the ball home to make the score 1-1 on the night.

The match would go on to finish that way too, with neither team really troubling the opposition goal from that point on.

The result means that Chelsea’s chances of finishing in the top 4 still remains in their hands while Manchester United need a favour from the two London clubs occupying the third and fourth spots respectively to win Champions League qualification.

However, it was De Gea’s high profile error that hogged the limelight yet again, inviting more criticism onto the beleaguered ‘keeper – something club captain Antonio Valencia sought to make a stand against by voicing his support for the Spaniard on social media.

You’ve been number one for many years at the premiere. You’re still the best goalkeeper in spite of everything. And one of the noblest people I’ve ever met. pic.twitter.com/VVy5o0Quow — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 28, 2019

Valencia, 33, has been sidelined for the better part of half a season with an injury and it was recently announced, will not stay at Manchester United past this season after his contract runs down.

However, that still didn’t stop the captain of the club from registering a vote of confidence in the Spanish shotstopper in his time of need.