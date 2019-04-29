Manchester City’s mental strength overwhelms Guardiola

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley and Pep Guardiola has hailed his side’s “overwhelming” form.

Pep Guardiola has been overwhelmed by Manchester City’s ability to deal with the pressure of the Premier League title race.

City moved back above Liverpool into top spot on Sunday after Sergio Aguero’s goal clinched a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Two games remain for City as they look to retain their title, against Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, with two wins enough to see off Liverpool’s challenge.

And Guardiola has lauded his side’s mental resilience on the back of a 12th successive league win.

“Yes, of course it is not easy, for Liverpool as well, but especially after against Tottenham [in the Champions League], the reaction has been outstanding, overwhelming, as a professional in this game,” Guardiola told a news conference.

“The mental strength to react with the problems we have had without Kevin [De Bruyne], Fernandinho, important players.

“Then to come here and win. Now we keep going, it’s two games. It’s tough for Liverpool, it’s tough for us, with 91 and 92 points and we’re still not champion. So, we will see, they push us we push them. It’s down to two games.

“Every press conference I say the same but from the deep of my heart it is incredible.”

City cruised to the title last term, amassing 100 points in the process, and Guardiola believes his side – who have 92 points this term – have set a standard that will prove hard to beat over the past two seasons.

“We have in two seasons 192 points,” Guardiola added.

“Maybe one team in history has made 100 points in one season, but to do the next season 92 or 95 or 98, whatever is going to happen, I bet that is not going to happen quite often.”