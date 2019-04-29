De Gea’s dire form continues with Old Trafford howler

David de Gea committed another howler against Chelsea, his third critical mistake in his last four appearances for Manchester United.

David de Gea has made three errors leading to goals in his last four games for Manchester United, as many as he did in his previous 123 outings for the Red Devils.

The Spain international’s latest blunder came late in the first half of Sunday’s game against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata’s goal had put United ahead, but De Gea – who has endured a difficult season – allowed the Blues to draw level before half-time.

Antonio Rudiger’s long-range effort seemed like a simple one for De Gea to deal with, only for the goalkeeper to spill the ball, with Marcos Alonso on hand to turn home a neat finish.

3 – David de Gea has made three errors leading to goals in his last four games in all competitions for Manchester United – as many as in his previous 123 matches combined for the Red Devils. Sloppy. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/Tbq59cYSU7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

De Gea has now made five errors leading to goals across all competitions this season.

That is joint-highest among Premier League goalkeepers, along with Arsenal’s Bernd Leno and Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic.