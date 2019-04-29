Manchester City and Liverpool break Premier League ground

No Premier League season has ever seen two clubs record 90 points or more, with Manchester City and Liverpool setting a new landmark.

Manchester City and Liverpool have set a new Premier League record as the gripping title race continues.

City’s 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday – earned thanks to Sergio Aguero’s second-half strike – was their 12th victory in a row in the league, moving them a point above Liverpool.

The Reds had leapfrogged City thanks to their 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield Town at Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp’s men still need City to slip up if they are to win the league for the first time in the Premier League era.

But a Premier League record has been set by the two competing clubs regardless of what happens in the final two games of the season.

90 – This is only the second season in English top-flight history where two sides have earned 90+ points, after Arsenal (94) and Leeds (91) in the 1970-71 campaign (adjusted to 3 pts/win). Supreme. #BURMCI pic.twitter.com/oFrDcIurDQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

Never before in Premier League history have two teams piled up more than 90 points, with Liverpool on track to potentially end the campaign with 97 points in second spot.

City cannot match the 100 points Pep Guardiola’s side reached in a record-breaking 2017-18, but they and Liverpool have produced a title race for the ages.