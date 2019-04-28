Solskjaer makes five changes for Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea

Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and Eric Bailly all return for Manchester United’s game against Chelsea.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes from the side that lost to Manchester City in midweek for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.

Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic return in midfield, while Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku are named in attack. Eric Bailly, who has not started a Premier League game since February 3, is also recalled in defence.

Chris Smalling, Jesse Lingard and Fred – who all started the 2-0 defeat to City – are missing from the squad all together.

Chelsea, meanwhile, make four changes from the side that drew with Burnley on Monday. Antonio Rudiger returns in defence, while there are recalls for Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic and Willian.