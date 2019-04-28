Twentieth Premier League goal puts Aguero in elite company

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero became the first player since Thierry Henry to score 20 or more in five successive Premier League seasons.

Sergio Aguero on Sunday joined Thierry Henry in scoring 20 goals or more in five successive Premier League campaigns.

Aguero’s was the solitary strike as Manchester City won 1-0 against Burnley in a tight contest at Turf Moor.

It was far from a vintage Aguero goal – Matthew Lowton just unable to keep the ball from going over the line after making a desperate block.

Nevertheless, the goal stood after confirmation from goal-line technology, making Aguero the first player since Arsenal great Henry in 2005-06 to take his tally to at least 20 for five successive seasons.

Aguero also closed in on Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah, who leads the way with 21 goals.