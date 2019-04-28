Damning stats show how far Manchester United have fallen as a creative force since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement

There is no hiding the fact that Manchester United are probably going through their worst phase in Premier League history. But when statistics showing the difference between today’s United and that of Sir Alex Ferguson, you can’t help but scratch your head thinking of what has gone wrong at the club.

The side are currently sixth on the Premier League table with bleak chances of making it to the top four. While the United of Sir Alex never finished below the third place, in the last five years they have finished in the top three only once.

And now a stat highlighting the number of through balls United played under Sir Alex in comparison to what they have done since has surfaced. In just two seasons – 2008/09 and 2009/10, the English giants played a massive 534 through balls – 7.03 per match.

However, in the five years since his retirement, the players have managed a total of only 430 through passes – just 1.91 per match. This shows how far United have fallen with respect to their creativity in the last five years.