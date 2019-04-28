Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp promises to sign Burnley star if he scores winner against Manchester City

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire this season with Manchester City and Liverpool going neck to neck in a race which is set to be decided on the final day of the league action.

Liverpool took a point lead over City, who have a match in hand, by getting the better of Huddersfield Town 5-0. And with Pep Guardiola’s side set to play Burnley at Turf Moor tonight, a funny exchange between Burnley striker Ashley Barnes and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been revealed by the former.

“I know what winning the League means,” he told the Daily Mail.

“All of us would go down in Liverpool history if we helped them out against City. Jurgen Klopp has even sent a sly text to say if I score he might sign me for next season.”

Barnes has received immense support from Liverpool fans, who have even changed their display pictures to the English striker.