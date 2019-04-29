Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea : 5 talking points from Manchester United’s draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford

FOX Sports Asia reviews Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford by running over the salient talking points coming out of the game.

#5 Ole’s Mata surprise pays dividends

With fans and pundits alike expecting a pacy front-line, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sprung something of a surprise in his team-sheet. Ander Herrera’s return from injury and Bailly’s selection ahead of Smalling made the headlines, but Mata’s inclusion in the front three was the one that caused waves, literally and metaphorically.

Set up by Luke Shaw at the end of a flowing team move, Mata opened the scoring against his old club with his weaker foot to bring the match to life and send United 1-0 up in front of the Stretford End.

#4 De Gea disaster continues

United looked to be cruising to an important victory in the race for the top-4, even more so with Arsenal losing earlier in the day to Leicester City, until David De Gea intervened.

The Spaniard’s disaster month, which started with Lionel Messi making a mockery of him at the Nou Camp, continued as he failed to hold an innocuous-looking Rudiger shot from 30 odd yards out – and parried into the way of Marcos Alonso who took full advantage to level affairs just before half time.

#3 Two-footed Rojo survives

Replacing the injured Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo reminded fans he hadn’t changed one bit, lunging in on Willian in typical fashion. Replays confirmed Rojo had caught the Brazilian studs up on the ankles, but the referee begged to differ – awarding him only a yellow card for his action, meaning the Argentine was more than lucky to stay on the pitch up till full time.

#2 Low quality game exposes gulf in class

One thing the game made obvious by full time was the enormous gulf in class between the top two and the rest of teams competing for the top-4.

In a week where Liverpool and Manchester City touched the magic 90 point mark, the 21 point gap between third place and second served only to highlight how far the rest of the league has fallen behind the top-2, something the display of the two teams only served to further emphasize.

#1 Chelsea take control of their own fate

The draw at Old Trafford did more good for Maurizio Sarri’s troops than it did for Ole’s troops as Chelsea took control of their own fate following Arsenal’s loss earlier in the day against Leicester.

The Blues need now only to ensure victory in their final two games to ensure a top-4 finish, with both United and Arsenal now reliant on slip ups by Chelsea and Spurs.