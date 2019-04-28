Leaked picture shows Eden Hazard in new Chelsea kit, despite being linked with Real Madrid

The end of the footballing season is usually the time when several teams reveal their uniforms for the upcoming campaign. As a result, this period also sees a lot of these uniforms leak online, ahead of the official release. Chelsea became the latest club who had their home and away kits appear online. And now, one promotional image shows Eden Hazard in the new kit, despite him being linked with a move to Real Madrid!

After the leaks involving Chelsea FC’s home and away kits for the 2019/20 season, Footyheadlines have now revealed a part of the Blues’ promotional material. The image in question features three new players in Chelsea’s home kit for the next season – Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Eden Hazard!

Curiously, Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. The Belgian has reiterated his desire several times to don the iconic white sometime in his career. Moreover, he has also made no effort to hide his admiration for Real’s current manager Zinedine Zidane.

While it is not unusual for clubs to use players who are departing for kit promotion, Chelsea’s use of Hazard indicates that the club still feels that they could keep the Belgian at Stamford Bridge. However, only time will tell whether he will be wearing blue or white next season.