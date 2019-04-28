Alex Ferguson favourite makes hefty demands to take Director of Football post

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a Director of Football for quite some time and it seems their search is finally coming to an end. A part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff, Mike Phelan is reportedly set to be handed the post.

Phelan, previously assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United, however, has a few hefty demands before he decides to take over as the DoF. According to reports in the Mirror, Phelan wants full control over the recruitment and scouting process.

The report goes on to add that he wants to revamp the scouting structure at Manchester United to restart the influx of talented youngsters. United have been known to produce talented young footballers and Phelan’s reported demands only go on to confirm how Solskjaer and co want the club to return to its old ways.

Whether or not Phelan’s demands are met, or even if he’s appointed as the DoF of the club, remains to be seen.