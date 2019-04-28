Liverpool fans throw their support behind Burnley on social media as they gear up to play Manchester City

With the Premier League title race set for an absorbing climax, a great number of Liverpool fans have taken to quirky ways to give their team a boost.

A recent trend on Twitter has seen thousands of the Merseyside club’s supporters change their profile pictures to Burnley’s Ashley Barnes’ face, as reported by Burnley Express.

The Burnley striker is set to go up against Manchester City when the teams meet this weekend, and Liverpool fans are eager for their less illustrious North West neighbours to take points off the City juggernaut.

Oi Liverpool fans if you legit want Burnley to beat City this weekend? Make this pic of Ashley Barnes your profile picture for shithouse goodness, send me screenshots if you don’t then well it’s your fault we lose innit💁‍♂️ RT to raise awareness👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/g0H4wboEub — Liam (@OfficialVizeh) April 24, 2019

The two clubs- Manchester City and Liverpool- have been engaged in a long-running back and forth for the top spot in the Premier League. While City briefly went top of the table with a 0-2 win against neighbours United, Liverpool reclaimed their position with a 5-0 thrashing of already relegated Huddersfield.

City, will now, have the chance to climb above their rivals once again. At the time of writing (just after City won their local derby), Burnley Express reported that the top spot in the League had been traded 28 times over.

Liverpool’s win against Huddersfield makes that 29.

With two games to go for either team after today’s round of fixtures, Ashley Barnes has been cast into the unlikely role of being one of the potential factors in either team’s pursuit of the title.

Score against Manchester City and deny them a win (in the least) and his name will be cheered on by the fans at Anfield for ages to come. Or at least, through their social media handles.