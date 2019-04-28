La Liga club’s social media handle trolls Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham

While Manchester City and Liverpool repeatedly throw the gauntlet at each other on a weekly basis, the race for third and fourth has been a rather curious affair.

The apparent unwillingness of the concerned clubs to seize the initiative hasn’t gone unnoticed with the Spanish club, Sevilla weighing in on the whole deal.

Yo @premierleague, if none of your teams want 4th place could you just give it to us? Would make life easier 😉🇪🇺 — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 27, 2019

While the top two have been living in their own little, high-tension bubble, the next four have been searching about, conjuring ways to shove aside all chances to seal a top 4 berth. Yesterday it was Tottenham’s turn to cock up. At home to bitter neighbours, West Ham, the North Londoners limped to a 0-1 defeat. Still third, the Spurs had the chance to move clear of their rivals but in keeping with the spirit of the race, they opted for the harder, more nail-biting route to potential Champions League qualification.

It’s not merely Tottenham’s premise this. Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are equally sound characters in this cack-handed race for the bare minimum.

Sevilla, tied on points with 4th placed Getafe, but behind on head to head, took to Twitter to take a dig at this whole charade. The club cheekily suggested that the Premier League give up one of their spots for themselves.

With tough fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao yet to come, the Andalusians are in threat of missing out on the coveted fourth place.

In the Premier League, Arsenal takes on Leicester City in another banana peel of an away day, while Manchester United square off with Chelsea.