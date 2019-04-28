Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that even Sir Alex Ferguson couldn’t have gotten the best out of this Manchester United squad

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined his transfer policy going forward and also gave an idea about how this current crop of players at the club react to managerial styles.

Speaking before Manchester United’s all important Premier League clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an idea about the type of players he would be looking for to strengthen the squad.

“It’s not like playing Football Manager this[making transfers], you know,” he said.

There’s players that we maybe have expressed an interest in and if they’re not available for sale, it’s not just like ‘I’ll get him’.

“We have to have the right type of player, with the right quality and the right personality. If they’re driven by money or fame then they’re not right for Man United or right for my team.”

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

He then spoke about even the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson would have struggled to get a tune out of this current crop of players at the club – especially because there has been a change in footballing generations.

Everyone knows that times have changed and what the gaffer did has been unbelievable.

“But we are doing things differently to all the previous managers.”

We can’t try to copy Sir Alex and think that’s going to be successful, because he was unique.

”We’ve got a different generation of players and we’ve got to do it our own way. Maybe some of them couldn’t have handled Sir Alex’s way of managing, but we’re looking to do it our way,” opined the Norwegian.