Manchester United vs Chelsea : 5 Key Battles that could decide the outcome of the match

With both teams locked in a 4-way tussle for Champions League qualification, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the 5 key battles that could decide which way the pendulum swings when Chelsea visit Old Trafford on Matchday 36 of the English Premier League.

#5 Marcus Rashford vs David Luiz

Marcus Rashford has been one of David Luiz’s chief tormentors every time these two have sides come up against each other and the England international will prefer to have it no different this time around.

The Brazilian tends to struggle against Rashford’s pace, something United have looked to exploit time and again in this fixture. Rashford’s mobility also means Luiz getting dragged out of position, leaving space for the likes of Pogba and Lukaku to run into.

Luiz, in the meanwhile, will be looking to change the narrative and could learn a thing or two from Kompany’s showing against Rashford in the Manchester Derby during midweek.

#4 Chris Smalling vs Gonzalo Higuain

Chris Smalling’s 9 years at Manchester United might have been a roller-coaster ride but having spent what seems like an eternity at Old Trafford, he certainly qualifies as one of the ‘seniors’ in United’s dressing room.

At Chelsea, Gonzalo Higuain is no different, although his seniority comes from age rather than prolonged service. It will be a fascinating watch then, to see those two pitted against each other – both reportedly playing to prove their worth to their respective clubs, with the outcome of this duel definitely not one you would want to bet on.

#3 Paul Pogba vs N’Golo Kante

One of the features of Manchester United – Chelsea fixtures over the past couple of years has been Paul Pogba’s recurrent on-pitch duels with fellow France teammate Kante.

The duo have featured in tandem for France with great success, culminating ultimately in France’s win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the battle for domination in the middle of the park is usually the one that decides which team dictates the game.

#2 Luke Shaw vs Pedro Rodriguez

Arguably England’s best left-back when fit, Luke Shaw’s renaissance has been one of the success stories in what has been yet another fruitless campaign for Manchester United overall.

Adept at bombing up and down the flank, Shaw is perhaps the only defender in United’s back-line who would be able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the league, metaphorically speaking.

Pedro, on the other hand, has had a similarly up-and-down career at Chelsea but with a Premier League title to show for it. One of Chelsea’s dependable men, he will no doubt be relishing the chance to test himself against someone of Shaw’s caliber.

#1 David De Gea vs Eden Hazard

Manchester United’s Player of the Year in 4 out of the last 5 seasons, David De Gea’s recent rough patch has got the tongues wagging. The Spaniard has been culpable of high-profile errors in the last 3 fixtures and the level of fan outcry has shown just how fine the margins between hero and villain are in football.

Real Madrid bound Eden Hazard, in stark contrast, is enjoying his best season in terms of numbers at Chelsea and will look to give De Gea a parting gift in what could be his final match against United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.