Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 1: Seagulls creep towards survival

Pascal Gross cancelled out Ayoze Perez’s opener as Brighton fought back to secure a scarcely deserved point against Newcastle United.

Brighton and Hove Albion moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with two games to play as Pascal Gross secured a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Cardiff City’s damaging defeat to Fulham earlier in the day had given the Seagulls the chance to all but secure survival with a win. They had to make do with a point against Rafael Benitez’s side, but nevertheless appear likely to have done enough to remain in the top flight.

The Magpies forged ahead when Ayoze Perez – who scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s win over Southampton – thundered home in a first half that saw the hosts fail to register an attempt on goal.

Gross popped up 15 minutes from time, though, to seal what could prove to be a priceless point for Chris Hughton’s side, who face Arsenal and Manchester City in their remaining two fixtures.

Far from being buoyed by news of Cardiff’s defeat, Brighton started sluggishly and fell behind after 18 minutes. Paul Dummett’s cross was chested into Perez’s path 12 yards out by Salomon Rondon and the Spaniard made no mistake, lashing into the roof of the net for his fifth goal in three games.

He limped off 15 minutes later holding his hip but it did little to quell the visitors’ attacking intent, Mat Ryan having to get down quickly to thwart Fabian Schar at the end of a swashbuckling run.

The hosts’ shackles appeared to be loosened somewhat at the start of the second period and Shane Duffy came close on the hour mark, heading wide from a deep corner.

Their increasingly positive approach was rewarded after 75 minutes when Gross met Glenn Murray’s headed pass to nod past a flailing Martin Dubravka.

Murray inexplicably headed over from three yards in stoppage time as Brighton ultimately fell short of finding a winner that would have effectively guaranteed their Premier League status for a third consecutive season, given Cardiff’s vastly inferior goal difference.

What does it mean? Seagulls give Bluebirds hope

Given the difficulty of their final two games – not to mention their woeful form – there is every chance that this point will be Brighton’s last of the season. Cardiff do not exactly have it easy, with games against Crystal Palace and Manchester United to finish, but they have still got a chance and while that is the case, Brighton cannot afford to relax just yet.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be disappointed to have not won a game they dominated for large parts, but they are finishing strongly and will hope Benitez’s future is resolved swiftly so they can start planning for the 2019-20 campaign.

Perez’s hot streak continues

The 25-year-old is enjoying his best goalscoring season in England since arriving in 2014 and it is little wonder when he is dispatching finishes as ruthlessly as the one that careered past Ryan. His withdrawal looked to be precautionary and he will surely have his sights set on adding to this tally before the season is out.

7 – Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon have combined for seven Premier League goals this season – the most by a Newcastle duo in a season since 1999-2000 (Alan Shearer and Nolberto Solano, eight goals). Heroes. pic.twitter.com/1jcJB6gevS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2019

The veteran striker has now gone seven Premier League games without a goal, and he will have nightmares about his late miss. He could not have asked for a more presentable chance but he mistimed his jump and his header sailed agonisingly over.

What’s next?

Brighton face the daunting prospect of a trip to Arsenal next Sunday, while Newcastle host title-chasing Liverpool a day earlier.