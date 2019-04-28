Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0: Woodwork denies Toffees in frustrating draw

Despite dominating the match, Everton had to settle for a goalless draw against Crystal Palace in a result that hurts their European hopes.

Everton hit the woodwork twice as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace despite dominating the contest.

Away goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did not have a single save to make in Saturday’s game at Selhurst Park, but Marco Silva’s men could not find a breakthrough at the other end despite applying consistent pressure.

The draw means Everton lose ground in the race to finish seventh and earn a potential Europa League place. They now sit four points behind Wolves – two further adrift than they were at kick-off – despite edging up to eighth in the table.

Palace, who remain 12th, have now gone nine Premier League matches without beating Everton.

Everton were the better side in a quiet first half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting a left-footed strike straight at goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a good opening and Idrissa Gueye seeing a long-range drive comfortably saved.

The visitors came closer still just after the break, Bernard firing a deflected effort against the foot of the post from just inside the box after Patrick van Aanholt’s poor clearance fell into his path.

Richarlison then had a vociferous penalty claim correctly turned down after a challenge from Van Aanholt, as his side’s frustration grew.

Substitute Cenk Tosun, who scored in October’s reverse fixture, was so close to finding a late breakthrough, his elaborate flick from Seamus Coleman’s cross forcing a tremendous reaction save from Guaita.

Lucas Digne’s cross then deflected off Andros Townsend and against the woodwork in the final moments as Palace clung on for a point.

What does it mean? Everton’s cutting edge lacking

Everton had 22 shots on goal and almost two-thirds of the possession, but only forced Guaita into three saves, which proved costly.

Palace, who are already mathematically safe and have little to play for, continue to struggle at home, where they have won only four of 18 top-flight games this season.

Only relegated Huddersfield Town have collected fewer points in front of their own fans, and Roy Hodgson will be disappointed not to have kept morale high after the thrilling away win over Arsenal last time out.

Guaita’s great save crucial

As well as the woodwork, Palace owed their point to goalkeeper Guaita, whose reaction stop to deny Tosun was magnificent.

Calvert-Lewin a culprit

Calvert-Lewin missed a key early chance and failed to find the target with his three other attempts, which typified Everton’s day.

What’s next?

Everton host Burnley next Friday knowing they have ground to make up in the race to finish seventh, with that match taking place a day before Palace travel to face a Cardiff City side battling against relegation.