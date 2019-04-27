Top 4 farce: Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal have now lost six of their last eight games

The race for the Premier League top 4 is turning out to be a nail biter, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham still in contention for the two remaining spots. However, none of those clubs have been able to secure their position despite several golden opportunities, turning the race into a farce.

The referee blew the final whistle at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confirm the Lily Whites’ worst fears. They had dropped points yet again, losing by a goal to nil against London rivals West Ham. Tottenham’s defeat left them on seventy points in the third spot with just two games left to play.

However, had the Londoners won today, they would have opened up a considerable gap between them and fourth-placed Chelsea, all but confirming a UEFA Champions League spot. Alas, they followed suit with the other top four chasers, by failing to make the most of a golden opportunity.

Over the past two weeks, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham have lost six of their combined eight matches, with the other results being a win and a draw.

Starting with the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to Everton on Sunday, April 21 by four goals to nil. A midweek defeat to Manchester City followed, leaving them sixth on the table. Arsenal, meanwhile, lost their last two matches as well, going down to Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea managed to acquire a solitary point from their previous two fixtures, a two-two draw against Burnley. They were beaten by Liverpool prior to that. Tottenham, meanwhile, remained the only top four contenders with a win in the past two gameweeks, when they beat Brighton by one goal.

Due to the collective negative results, neither side has been able to move ahead and secure one of the Champions League spots, with the battle set to continue for the remaining two gameweeks.

Meanwhile, a key match is set to be played on April 28, when Chelsea visit Manchester United. A loss for the latter would all but destroy their top four hopes.