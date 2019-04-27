History repeats itself for West Ham against Tottenham

West Ham became the first away side to win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, repeating a feat they achieved against Arsenal in 2007.

Twelve years on from becoming the first side to beat Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, West Ham did the same to Tottenham as Spurs tasted a maiden defeat at their new home.

Tottenham succumbed to a 1-0 loss on Saturday – Michail Antonio’s rasping finish proving enough to secure the points for the Hammers.

A single goal was also enough for West Ham to hand Arsenal a first defeat in their opening season at the Emirates, with Bobby Zamora’s goal earning a 1-0 win on April 7, 2007.

West Ham’s triumph also dealt Tottenham’s Champions League hopes a blow, with the door now open for Arsenal and Chelsea to close the gap.