The wait for their first Premier League title is almost over for Liverpool Football Club. The Reds last won a league title in 1990 and have put up several futile attempts to reclaim the trophy over the years. However, they are close to winning one finally and have even surpassed Manchester United’s record tally in the process.

Liverpool beat Huddersfield on April 26 to win two points clear on top of the Premier League. Mohamed Salah scored twice, with Sadio Mane adding another two. Naby Keita scored again to keep his impressive run going.

In their win over the Terriers, Liverpool levelled Manchester United’s best-ever Premier League points tally of ninety-one (91), which they achieved back in the 1999/00 season.

Despite their heroics, Liverpool will still fall short of the record points total achieved by Manchester City during the 2017/18 season. The Citizens accumulated one hundred (100) points after thirty-eight matches, becoming the first Premier League team to do so.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can go up to ninety-seven (97) points on the table this season if they win their remaining two matches. However, the Reds could still end up losing the title if current champions Manchester City win their next three matches.