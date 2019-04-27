Reports: Chelsea legend set for a return to club in the summer

Maurizio Sarri had to endure a difficult season as the manager of Chelsea FC. The Blues currently sit fourth on the table and have been highly inconsistent since December 2018. As a result, the Stamford Bridge outfit may see several appointments in the summer, with one club legend touted for a return.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are preparing a role for former great Petr Cech. The Czech Republic custodian is currently in his final season at Arsenal, having already announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

The report suggests that the Blues could offer Cech a role within a new technical set-up, with the role of the technical director also on the cards. Meanwhile, several other appointments and departures are also likely at this moment, with head coach Maurizio Sarri still under pressure.

Meanwhile, Petr Cech is not the only former player being linked with a return to Chelsea. Several rumours have suggested that Frank Lampard might also find himself back at Stamford Bridge next season, with the Blues hierarchy keen on him to replace current manager Sarri. Lampard, at the moment, is coaching Championship side Derby County, who sit sixth in the table and are occupying one of the playoff spots.