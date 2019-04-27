Chelsea star Jorginho reveals the key to beating Manchester United

Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday, April 28, in a match which might decide the top four of the 2018/19 Premier League. However, the Blues have been inconsistent going into the final few weeks of the season. Nevertheless, star midfielder Jorginho has now revealed the key to beating the Red Devils and secure a Champions League spot.

Jorginho has revealed how Chelsea can beat Manchester United in an interview with Sky Italia (via Calciomercato).

“We need to create as much goal chances as possible”, the Italy International said. “That’s the only way we can score. We’ll need our strikers for the next three finals that we are due to play. It’s going to be a tough game at the Old Trafford but we will be ready, we need a win to end up fourth,” said the Italy international.

The former-Napoli man, who moved outside Italy to play football for the first time in 2018 also answered what makes the two leagues different along with what his duties are.

“The game in Italy is more tactical, here (in England) is more physical. My duty? I need to help the team to overcome the pressing of the opponents. I am not urged to dribble two or three men and score, I need to manage the different dynamics of the game.”

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League, after thirty-five games played. They lead Arsenal by a solitary point, while Manchester United by four.