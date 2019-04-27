Astonishing stat reveals Paul Pogba is the laziest player in the Premier League

Paul Pogba has been severely inconsistent for Manchester United, ever since his record-breaking move from Juventus back in 2016. That, in itself, has pushed many fans to call for his sale. His latest stats don’t do him any good as well, as he is revealed to be the laziest player in the Premier League.

According to statistics, Paul Pogba has spent sixty-four per cent of his playing time this season walking, more than any other midfielder in the Premier League. The Frenchman is the first out of seventy-nine midfielders in that regard.

Conversely, Pogba features second-to-last in time spent jogging. The former Juventus star has only covered twenty-two per cent of his time in a jog.

Never seen a “% time walking” stat pic.twitter.com/ve3CKKzK5t — Arsène's Son 🎈 (@hughwizzy) April 26, 2019

The Manchester United star has received immense criticism for his displays throughout the season. Although an upturn in form from December to February saw him seal a place in the PFA Team of the Year, alongside Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile, Pogba is continuously linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Real Madrid hot on his trail. The Frenchman has himself revealed his admiration for the club and current manager Zinedine Zidane in the past, which the Madrid boss then reciprocated. Juventus are also said to be keen on bringing him back to Italy, three years after they let him go on a world record deal.