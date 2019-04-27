Chelsea’s 2019/20 home and away kits leak online ahead of release

It’s that time of the year again! The final few weeks of the football season see several teams release kits for the next season. While Liverpool have already released their home kit for the upcoming season, Chelsea are set to follow suit by unveiling their latest threads in the next few weeks. Here’s what they will look like.

Footyheadlines.com has revealed the first images of Chelsea’s home and away kits for the upcoming season. While the home shirt features a distinct Stamford Bridge pattern, the away is primarily white with minor detailing.

The Chelsea 2019/20 home kit is set to feature a unique pattern inspired by Stamford Bridge, the Blues’ home ground. The pattern will feature on both the front and the back of the kit, along with the sleeves.

Meanwhile, the shirt includes a red patch on the back with the words ‘CFC’ inscribed. The words ‘The Pride of London’, along with the Chelsea Lion, can be found inside of the kit. Blue shorts and blue socks will complete the outfit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s away kit for the next season sees a return to white, after spending a year in their iconic yellow. The white alternate kit, which the Blues will wear on occasions to avoid a kit clash, will feature a collar, along with several blue and red detailing. White shorts and blue socks will complete the set.

Footyheadlines also reported previously that Chelsea are set to receive a third and a fourth kit from Nike for the season ahead. The West London club will reportedly sport a black and orange third kit, while also reserving a primarily blue kit for the cup games.