Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compares Sadio Mane’s leap with Michael Jordan’s, completely forgets Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has compared his forward Sadio Mane’s leap with that of Basketball legend Michael Jordan. Mane was on the scoresheet during Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

The Senegal international scored off two headers in the match, and struck the post with another header. This prompted his manager to compare his leap with Jordan’s, saying he is ‘not sure somebody has jumped that high since Air Jordan’ during his post-match conference.

However, in saying so, the Liverpool manager probably forgot about Cristiano Ronaldo, who is believed to have a jump higher than an average NBA player. The Portuguese talisman famously jumped as high as 76.2 centimetres off the grass during his nation’s Euro 2016 encounter against Wales.

The average jump of an NBA player is 71cm, over 5 cm less than what Ronaldo managed against Wales. However, Liverpool manager thinks otherwise.

“He (Mane) always had the ability to do that but it looked like his mindset was more a creator, more a door-opener than somebody who runs through the door as well, but of course he has it all in himself,” Klopp said.

“We saw this year he can play easily as a number nine as well. You see how he is in the air. I’m not sure somebody has jumped that high since Air Jordan.

“The third one, it looks like he stands in the air really and then hit the post. It’s cool. We are where we are because the boys are as good as they are. That’s really cool.

“But they couldn’t score if the boys from the wings didn’t pass all these balls, or [Jordan Henderson] again from the half-space with a brilliant ball, really from the training ground.

“It’s nice to see all these things, it’s cool, nothing bad to say about it.”