Reports: Mohamed Salah killed a pigeon with his shot in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield

Premier League leaders Liverpool produced a brilliant display of football on Friday night, defeating Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Matchday 36.

The win helped them inch closer to the title, having gained a lead of two points over rivals Manchester City in the league standings, though the Reds have played a game more than the Sky Blues.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane (twice) and Mohamed Salah (twice) were Liverpool’s scorers – and Salah also became the top-scorer in the ongoing Premier League season, thanks to his brace.

Meanwhile, images and reports coming in from the Anfield since Friday night reveal that the Egyptian may have killed a pigeon unknowingly, while attempting a shot in the match.

Footage from late in the second half revealed the sighting of a dead pigeon in the middle of the pitch, as television cameras picked up the likes of Daniel Sturridge staring at it.

This pigeon went to ground easily and without contact in the Huddersfield box, but you won’t hear about it because his name isn’t Mo Salah pic.twitter.com/zFsAEk6L0t — Josh (@KloppStyle) April 26, 2019

Supporters on social media then went on to claim that it was one of Salah’s many shots that struck down the bird.

Is that a dead bird inside Huddersfield’s 16? Is that something Salah hit with that power shot? #LIVHUD — Å.H.S 🌐 (@Que_Paasa) April 26, 2019

Poor pigeon! I doubt Salah's shot was that powerful it killed the poor bird. Probably died from all the excitement. It's heart just couldn't take it no more! RIP Anfield pigeon 🕊😢https://t.co/Qf19XNyshb — Wai Kuen Wan (@wkwan81) April 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the win has placed Liverpool at the top of the table with 91 points from 36 games, while Manchester City is second, with 89 points from 35 matches.