Reports: Chelsea decide on their first choice replacement for Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season

Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to move on from the disappointments in the ongoing season, and they have already started making plans on how to improve in the upcoming 2019-20 season.

A transfer embargo that has been issued upon them will give them a heavy blow in the process, but the management at Chelsea believes that a new manager can turn the tables around for them.

And as a result, Chelsea have reportedly identified AFC Ajax’ manager Erik Ten Hag as the replacement to Maurizio Sarri, who in turn could be sacked at the end of this season.

It is Johan Derksen who reported the sensational piece of news for Veronica Inside, as per Voetbal Primeur. According to Derksen, Ten Hag has made a great impression at Ajax and has thus attracted interest from several European clubs.

“I received a phone call from the brokers this afternoon. Ten Hag is very high on Chelsea’s list and Tottenham Hotspur is also interested,” he said about Ten Hag on Friday.

“I didn’t know that man [Mauricio Pochettino] Was under discussion at Spurs, but I can imagine it at Chelsea. He has now made an international name for himself.”

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; While Sarri’s future at Chelsea has almost been finalised – he is bound to leave the club in the summer – it cannot be made sure that Erk Ten Hag will replace him, as AFC Ajax are not interested in letting him go. In fact, the Dutch side who recently entered the Champions League semi-finals, are even ready to offer Ten Hag a fresh contract, to ward off any foreign interest.