Former Arsenal & Manchester City star sings praises of Manchester United’s legendary defensive duo

Former Manchester City and Arsenal star Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed how tough it was to play against Manchester United’s legendary defensive duo of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Adebayor, who played for Real Madrid as well, was talking to Daily Mail about why the Arsenal teams of around a decade back failed to compete with their Premier League rivals. Adebayor said that the Gunners side lacked on the physical front which allowed the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to leave them behind.

He went on to add that the Ferdinand-Vidic duo was a big reason why United dominated the league back then.

“We had quality but for some games, I am sorry, it was not enough. United and Chelsea were technical but so strong. Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. Rio insulted everyone on the pitch. He is proper psycho!

“But Vidic was the tough man, the nastiest, like running into a rock. He could block a striker with a single finger. He walks on you, he says sorry, he kicks you, he says sorry. He shouts at you and makes a little bit of spit come out.

“This guy was ready to kill.”