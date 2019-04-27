Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up on reports of dressing room argument with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool kept up the pressure on fellow title contenders Manchester City with a 5-0 thumping of Huddersfield Town, which saw Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane score a brace each.

Before the encounter, there were reports of a dressing room altercation between Salah and club manager Jurgen Klopp which apparently took place after their Premier League encounter against Chelsea. There were rumours that the Egyptian has even handed in a transfer request.

When quizzed about the possible falling out with Salah after the 5-0 victory over Huddersfield, Klopp opened up on the altercation reports and even shed light on whether Roberto Firmino is out for the rest of the season.

“I always tell you don’t believe three per cent of what you hear on social media. I had no argument with Mo especially after the Chelsea game and Roberto Firmino is not out for the season,” he said.

Jurgen Klopp REALLY doesn’t want you to believe social media! 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aqmEgLDnCg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 26, 2019

“He fell in training and the physiotherapist wanted to see what happened overnight and this morning he said, no he still feels it a little. It’s kind of a small tear, and we will see. It’s Bobby Firmino so I would say he’ll be ready for Barcelona.

“It’s not 100 percent, it’s not too far away, but it’s Bobby Firmino and he’s a machine so we will see. We will take no risks, and it’s good we showed it can work without him,” Klopp added in his post-match comments.