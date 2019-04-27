Mohamed Salah breaks yet another Liverpool goalscoring record with brace against Huddersfield Town

Liverpool have had their best Premier League season by a mile and yet find themselves playing second fiddle to Manchester City. However, that hasn’t stopped their players from banging in goals for fun as they demolished Huddersfield Town 5-0.

While Nabi Keita opened the scoring for them in the very first minute, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah bagged a brace each. And in what was Salah’s 100th appearance for the club, the Egyptian went on to break yet another goalscoring record for them.

The Egyptian now has 69 goals for the club, more than any other former or current Liverpool player who has made 100 appearances for them. Salah moved ahead of two former Reds, Roger Hunt and Sam Raybould, both of whom had 68 goals for Liverpool in their first 100 appearances.

🇪🇬 👑 It’s ANOTHER record for Mo Salah, who has now scored more goals in his first 100 appearances for Liverpool than any other player (69). King. pic.twitter.com/ZgAUUxTvix — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 26, 2019

The high-flying forward joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since. He’s now also on top of Premier League top scorers for this season with 21 goals, followed by teammate Mane, who has 20 goals to his name.

Following them are Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, both with 19 strikes each.