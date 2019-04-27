Keita sets Liverpool record as Salah marks milestone in style

Liverpool wasted little time in taking the lead – scoring after 15 seconds – as they put Huddersfield Town to the sword in the first half.

Naby Keita scored Liverpool’s fastest ever Premier League goal as the Reds ripped through Huddersfield Town on Friday – with Mohamed Salah marking a personal milestone in style just before the break.

Just 15 seconds were on the clock when Keita doubled his tally of league goals for the campaign, slotting in off the post after robbing Jon Gorenc Stankovic of possession and exchanging passes with Salah.

It was Liverpool’s fastest league strike in the competition, while also making Huddersfield the first Premier League side to score and concede a first-minute goal in the same season since Bournemouth in 2016-17.

Jurgen Klopp’s side soon had another when Sadio Mane headed home Andrew Robertson’s cross, the forward notching his 10th in his last nine games at Anfield.