Oxlade-Chamberlain back in Liverpool squad

Liverpool could have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back in action on Friday, having named him in the squad to face Huddersfield Town.
The England international has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury last April in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma.
The 25-year-old has made two appearances for the Liverpool Under-23 side this season, most recently in the 6-0 thrashing of Leicester City on April 14.
He could now make his first senior appearance in 367 days against Huddersfield, as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek a win that would take them back to the top of the table.
Liverpool sit second, a point behind Manchester City, after 35 matches.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been named in #LFC‘s matchday squad for tonight’s @premierleague clash with @htafcdotcom at Anfield.
Welcome back, @Alex_OxChambo! https://t.co/SPjaDlLGLH
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 26, 2019