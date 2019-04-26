Cardiff hit by season-ending Ralls injury

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has confirmed Joe Ralls’ season is over because of a torn hamstring.

Joe Ralls will miss the remainder of the season through injury in a blow to Cardiff City’s fight for Premier League survival.

The midfielder tore his hamstring in the late stages of Cardiff’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend and will play no part in the club’s final three fixtures.

Neil Warnock’s men sit three points from safety ahead of Saturday’s clash with relegated Fulham at Craven Cottage.

“Joe will be out for the rest of the season,” manager Warnock said in his pre-match news conference.

“He’ll hopefully be ready for pre-season. I don’t really know the categories of injuries, but it’s a tear in his hamstring and he’ll be out for about eight weeks.”

Ralls has made 28 top-flight appearances for Cardiff this season.

Fellow midfielder Harry Arter could also miss the Fulham match as he continues to battle a calf problem.