Jurgen Klopp reveals three more Liverpool names that should have been in the PFA Team of the Year

On Wednesday, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) named their Team of the Year for 2018-19. Four Liverpool players made the cut in a final XI that also comprised of six Manchester City players and Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

However, speaking in an interview later, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opined that a few other stars of his club should also have made it into the PFA Team of the Year.

In fact, this was the first time in the history of the awards, that more than three Liverpool players have featured in the final XI – attacker Sadio Mane, center back Virgil van Dijk, and full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Klopp said that he believes more of his players should have featured in the team – including Mohamed Salah, who is the joint top-scorer in the Premier League alongside City’s Sergio Aguero and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“It’s impressive, deserved as well, for me, my team is team of the season anyway. From my point of view there could’ve been four, five, six, even seven more [Liverpool] players involved,” the former Borussia Dortmund manager said while speaking the pre-match press conference for the upcoming game against Huddersfield town.

“The players in the Premier League make the decision, it’s the most honest competition of the year, even if the players don’t watch all of the games.”

“It’s even more special when you come in a team of the year as a defender because it mostly when players have played against them and thought after that it wasn’t easy. Mo [Salah] would’ve deserved it again, again he’s up there with the top scorers, scored so many important goals for us. Gini [Wijnaldum] plays an incredible season, 100%. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] is in a shape where if the players voted today he’d probably be in,” the manager reasoned.

The PFA Team of the Year is a tradition that dates back to the 1973-74 season, and this is also the first time in the history of the awards that players from just three teams comprise the entire final XI.

As for Liverpool, they are ready to take their title challenge in the Premier League up by another step, as they take on Huddersfield Town on Friday, 26th April.

Quotes via Metro.