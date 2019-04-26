BREAKING: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives the final verdict on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future

With the impasse around Paul Pogba mounting by the day, the media have responded in a frenzied manner to talks of his imminent departure. Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to front up to journalist’s hungry for more tidbits on the Pogba situation.

In the lead-up to their crucial tie against Chelsea, the Norwegian was subjected to more questions on the unsettled star. Assuring those present that Pogba’s future lay at the club, he brushed aside all rumours of a move away from Manchester:

“Well, you can’t guarantee anything in football but yes I think Paul is gonna be here. I can assure he is now very determined to succeed at Man Utd.”

When asked about the Frenchman’s recent downturn in form, Solskjaer went on the defensive arguing instead that the recent criticism being levelled against his player is a product of the high standards that the French international has set for himself:

“That’s just the standards he has set. When he is creating chances, scoring goals, he’s doing loads of work, that’s just media, that’s supporters, it’s everyone that we look to Paul and could you have done better?”

“Paul’s done fantastic for us and he’s a human being as well, he’s a human being, he’s a human and we’re all the same, we want him to do well. he’s a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch for us.”

Finally, the Norwegian had to bat questions on whether Pogba was the ideal leader for the club, given its rich history of heroic players who made it a habit to drag their respective sides out of the mud when needed. The Norwegian’s impassioned response suggested that the very concept of leadership has changed over time and one can’t hold onto a fixed notion of it in a changing world:

“I think you know as well the world has changed so you don’t have a Robbo, you don’t have a Roy Keane you don’t have a Steve Bruce in the dressing room. We are all different and we have a squad full of talented players and leadership is so many different things and they had it in one way…and we are all different now and society is different and we are all different in the way we lead.”