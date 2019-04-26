Paul Pogba is perhaps one of the most divisive players in football at the moment and if rumours are to be believed, the United midfielder has driven a wedge in the dressing room.

The outspoken player has his whims and rumours suggest that his United teammates feel that mild-mannered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t quite keep a lid on his extravagances.

According to the Sun, the midfielder is of the opinion that the club has made no progress since he first left seven years ago. Back then, the Frenchman ruffled Ferguson’s feather a few times too many and the Scotsman decided to ship him off to Juventus.

Further, the World Cup winner is reported to have lost faith in their Norwegian manager’s ability to swing things around at the club so much so that his agent, Mino Raiola, is reported to have cancelled a meeting with the United board about a new deal last week. It seems the Frenchman has set his mind on a move and the club is powerless to convince him otherwise.

Pogba, who struggled under Mourinho, had been quite chuffed by Solskjaer return to the club. The Norwegian was known to have indulged his top guns early doors into life as United boss but ever since he has been appointed on a permanent basis, his attempts at establishing a degree of authority at the club have been undermined by the French midfielder.

The home defeat to Manchester City is rumoured to have snapped any lingering faith Pogba had in the manager. His teammates are reportedly tired of his antics and as per one source, the midfielder was shot down by them after their loss to Everton.