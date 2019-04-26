Reports: Manchester United to fend off £60 million bid from PSG for star player in the summer

Things are a bit tough right now for Manchester United, who are struggling hard to recover from their recent slump across competitions. Not only did they lose seven of their last nine matches, but they also got eliminated from the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, reports of star goalkeeper David de Gea attracting huge interest from French mavericks Paris Saint Germain, add to United’s woes. The Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware of the fact that he could risk losing David De Gea this summer, with the Spaniard entering the last year of his current contract with the Old Trafford outfit.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils have been offered a sum of £60million for the Spanish shotstopper, who himself is all set to earn £350,000 per week if he makes the switch to Paris – a world record in terms of goalkeepers’ wages.

And Metro further reports that United are ready to fend off any kind of interest on De Gea, including the above-mentioned £60million bid.

The news agency further adds that De Gea’s uncharacteristic dip in form of late, has alarmed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who fears he may have had his head turned by PSG’s remarkable offer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; While it may be true that the Red Devils will try to fight against all interest on De Gea, they will not be successful beyond a certain extent. The star himself is becoming more unsettled at Old Trafford with each day, and he has already refused contract extensions unless they pay him close to £400,000 per week. In such a situation, PSG may be able to force a move for him, after all.