Reports: Barcelona look to capitalize on Manchester United’s slump with audacious £100 million bid for star attacker

Old Trafford is perhaps not the most pleasant place to be in right now and if rumours are to be believed, Barcelona is willing to put this particular theory to test by tabling a huge offer for Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford.

According to The Metro, the Catalans believe that the boyhood United fan is liable to reconsider his affiliations if the Manchester club fails to make it to the Champions League. With the Red Devils precariously placed at 6th in the Premier League, the club might be compelled to part with their mainstays.

Reports suggest that Barcelona has been harbouring a move for the 21-year-old for some time now and would like to capitalise on United’s recent failings. Supposedly ready with a £100million bid, it is sure to test the player and his club’s resolve.

The player’s contract runs out in 2020, and with contract talks not progressing as the club would like it to, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer is perhaps fretting over the forward’s long term future at the club.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2.5/5; One wonders why the Catalans would stump up some serious dough for Rashford. The lad’s got talent indeed but his recent showings have been far from impressive. His ineffective displays have been allied to selfishness which has often bordered on the jarring. We’d be mildly surprised if this deal were to go through.

