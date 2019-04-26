Reports: Manchester United target Premier League star as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United are eyeing Everton’s Richarlison as part of a huge summer makeover. The Brazilian has been quite electric since making the switch to England from Fluminense in 2017 and the Old Trafford club are among many to have been impressed by his exploits.

The forward has scored 14 goals for his club this season including a spectacular strike against United in a recent thrashing at Goodison Park.

However, the Merseyside club is unwilling to sell their star man a season into his spell at the club. According to The Telegraph, it would require nothing less than £50 million to prise the attacker away from his present employers. Richarlison, who prefers cutting in from wide areas, moved to Everton on a £35 million transfer from Watford at the beginning of the season.

Interest in the Brazilian has peaked over the course of the season with Barcelona and AC Milan also reported to be monitoring his progress. As far as Manchester United is concerned, Richarlison could be the replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who’s head has been turned by Serie A.

The Old Trafford club is also sizing up a bunch of young English players. Their Norwegian manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rumoured to be keen on drafting in some of the regions’ best talents in the summer with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice being touted as possible targets.

Fox Sports Asia Probability rating: 3/5; Richarlison would make for an interesting summer inclusion. The attacker has proven his quality over time but it remains to be seen if Everton will be willing to let go of him after only a season at the club.