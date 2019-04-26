Reports: Two Manchester United superstars want to leave the club after timid loss to Manchester City

Manchester United run the risk of losing a whole host of star players this summer, even the ones they would actually like to keep for next season.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are more willing than ever to ditch Old Trafford for greener pastures.

Further, the paper reports that the club’s Belgian striker is also among the wantaway gang. Reduced to a bit-part role, Lukaku hasn’t really hit it off at Old Trafford. The heavy-footed forward had an explosive beginning to his Old Trafford career but has since faded out of view. The player has previously stated that he would like to see himself in the black and white of Juventus. Although, the Turin based club are perhaps coy about getting Lukaku on board; in a recent interview he gave to Sky Italia, the outspoken Belgian admitted that a move to the Serie A would be akin to a ‘dream’ coming true.

The Manchester club is set for a summer clearout with a whole bunch of players expected to leave. Chilean Alexis Sanchez tops that list but it also includes the likes of Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia.

Fox Sports Asia Probability: 3.5/5; How the mighty have fallen! Once a byword for regional dominance, the club are in for a real struggle to keep hold of their prized possessions. While Solskjaer would love to rid himself of certain players, Pogba and perhaps even Lukaku isn’t among them. If Real Madrid stump up the cash, expect Pogba to bid adieu to steel grey Manchester for the sun and shine of Madrid. Lukaku is astute enough to realise that the Serie A’s pace would be ideal for his style. Juventus might not come calling, however, but a whole host of Serie A clubs won’t mind having him on their roster.