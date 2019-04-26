Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called in for crisis talks after his tactics against Manchester City were leaked

On Thursday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan sat for “crisis talks” with club chief Ed Woodward, after it was understood that the team’s tactics were leaked ahead of the game against Manchester City a day earlier.

The meeting was held at Manchester United’s training grounds at Carrington during lunchtime, and as per the Daily Mail, United’s deepening problems were discussed in great detail.

The Red Devils’ loss to local-rivals City in the Premier League on Wednesday, was their seventh defeat in the past nine games – during when they also got eliminated from both the FA Cup and the Champions League for this season.

The latest Premier League standings also puts United in danger of finishing below the top-four, and that would further result in them failing to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, the management at Old Trafford, are alarmed at the fact that their team lineup to face City was leaked much ahead of the official announcement.

Solskjaer had made some compelling changes to his starting XI – including the recall of Matteo Darmian in a back-five – and the news was leaked well before kick-off, probably allowing the Sky Blues to prepare accordingly.

It was Manchester Evening News that reported the leaked line-up on Wednesday. City eventually won the match 2-0.

The leaks happened despite Solskjaer’s best efforts to keep his plans under wraps. For instance, Sportsmail on Wednesday had revealed that United were preparing for the game at their old training ground “The Cliff” as the Norwegian tried to motivate his players. So many photographers had also turned up and the session was cut short to keep United’s plans a secret.

Up next, the Red Devils host Chelsea in the Premier League, at the Old Trafford on Sunday, 28th April.