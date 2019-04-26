Reports: Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United if Real Madrid superstar is included in swap deal

After a terrific start in 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer their new manager, Manchester United has unfortunately fallen into yet another slump, as of latest.

They have lost seven of their last nine games – getting eliminated from the FA Cup and the Champions League in the process. United’s most recent loss to local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, also put a massive dent on their hopes of finishing in the top-four in the league this season.

Altogether, it is a fairly bad time for those at Old Trafford, and to add to their woes, it was reported that star midfielder Paul Pogba wishes to leave the club this summer.

Of late, the World Champion has received a lot of interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, and the star himself looks keen to leave.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that the move can happen soon, despite the Red Devils not wanting to part ways with Pogba – as Los Blancos are apparently using Gareth Bale as a “bait” to pull off a switch.

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid have grown tired of the Welshman, and that they are ready to give him away to United – in exchange for Pogba.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Gareth Bale seems to have no future at Real Madrid, while Paul Pogba is keen to get some Champions League action – which will not be possible at Manchester United provided they fail to finish in the Premier League top-four. It would hence be beneficial for both sides to go ahead with the above-mentioned swap deal.