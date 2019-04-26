Reports: Manchester United star “close to tears” after poor performance against Manchester City

Manchester United ‘keeper David de Gea, who turned in a poor performance against Manchester City, was apparently very upset after the match.

De Gea could have done more to prevent a Bernardo Silva effort from creeping past him at the near post for the first goal and was outright to blame for not preventing the second goal from Leroy Sane after the German winger shot straight at him.

The mistakes capped off what was the latest in a series of error-riddled performances from the usually excellent Spanish ‘keeper.

Dailymail reports that De Gea was so upset with himself right after the match that he was “close to tears” and that he wasn’t any better the next day at Carrington when the team turned up for training.

De Gea, 28, has made 44 appearances for Manchester United this season and has gone on to concede 59 goals in those outings. He has only managed 10 clean sheets across all competitions.

The Spanish ‘keeper, who is usually extremely reliable, has been in bad form lately and has made a number of high profile errors in pivotal moments of the match, including in the Champions League quarterfinals at Nou Camp against Lionel Messi.

De Gea has been of long term transfer interest to La Liga giants Real Madrid and his contract at Manchester United terminates at the end of next season, meaning that there is a window where the club could cash in on him this summer.