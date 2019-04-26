Club legend tells Premier League star to move to Real Madrid: “They don’t come knocking twice!”

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson wants Christian Eriksen to leave the club and make the switch to Real Madrid, as “they don’t come knocking twice”.

The Danish star has impressed for the Premier League giants since his arrival from Ajax in 2013 – and as of right now, he is one among the team’s most important players.

The midfielder is, however closing in on the last year of his current Spurs’ contract – which will terminate in the summer of 2020.

And despite extensive discussions held till date, no agreement on a contract renewal has been reached.

The above-mentioned situation has also resulted in rumours of the star intending to leave the club, with elite European teams including Real Madrid expressing interest. The Merengues are also the most touted to sign him next, as per the existing situation in the transfer markets right now.

Meanwhile, during a chat with beIN Sports, Robinson said, “You would like to think there has been work going on behind the scenes, or there is work going on with his contract, because you can’t let a player of his quality go into the last year of his contract.”

“If that happens, come January, as we know, he will be able to speak to European and other teams.”

“There must be something amiss. They are obviously talking. Tottenham won’t want him to leave, at all. If they come to a point where negotiations have broken down, they may have to sell him and cash in while they can,” he further added, before concluding:

“A player like him, with his level of ability and his ambition, there will be no shortage of suitors within the top European teams – like Real Madrid. When they come knocking, they don’t come knocking twice. And Tottenham have proved in the past they’re willing to sell players.”

Quotes via Goal.com.