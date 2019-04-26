Sarri fined £8,000 after admitting misconduct charge

The FA has punished Maurizio Sarri for his behaviour during the closing moments of Chelsea’s Premier League draw with Burnley on Monday.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of misconduct.

Sarri was sent from the dugout for his reaction to a fracas involving Chelsea and Burnley players in the 94th minute of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

“Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Sarri did not conduct his post-match media duties after apparently being left incensed by the decision to send him off, which assistant Gianfranco Zola later described as a misunderstanding.

Zola also stated the former Napoli head coach had been offended by comments made by members of Burnley’s coaching staff and was also frustrated by the Clarets’ alleged time-wasting.

Reports later emerged suggesting Sarri had been the target of a discriminatory insult by someone from the Burnley dugout.