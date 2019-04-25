Shocking stat reveals Arsenal star leading Premier League in chances missed

Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might be hovering around the top of the Premier League goal charts, but judging by recent stats the Gabon international is equal parts hit and miss.

Although his 18 goals put him one shy of leaders Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could have scored a whole load more. The player won’t be too chuffed to know that he tops the list of players when it comes to big chances missed in the 2018/19 Premier League.

With 20 such chances squandered, compared to Salah’s 15 and Aguero’s lowly 10. questions will inevitably be raised about his lack of clinical touch in front of goal.

Although one is not quite sure of what constitutes ‘big chances’, it is perhaps akin to the concept of expected goals. The metric assesses every chance, calculating the probability of a goal resulting from it, taking into consideration a multitude of factors such as distance from goal, angle of the shot, one-on-ones, etc.

In layman’s terms, it assesses the quality of every chance and assigns a probability value to each chance (xG). The higher the xG score, the easier it should be to grab the goal.

To be on the safe side, we’ll assume that big chances imply greater ease of scoring. Either case, Aubameyang won’t quite be taking out the comic hero masks to this little nugget of information.